Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

