Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at MKM Partners

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CINF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

CINF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

