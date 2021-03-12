Citigroup Begins Coverage on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Williams-Sonoma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.67. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

