Citigroup Inc. Has $15.31 Million Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iStar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE STAR opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.