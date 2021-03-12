Citigroup Inc. Has $16.41 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45.

