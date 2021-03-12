Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

