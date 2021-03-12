Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Gannett stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 17,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,571. The stock has a market cap of $800.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gannett has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

