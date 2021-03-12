Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.