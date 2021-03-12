Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CHUY opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.