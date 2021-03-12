Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.