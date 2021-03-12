Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 99.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $12,634,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

