Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,283,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

