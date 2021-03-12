Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,059 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE SHG opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

