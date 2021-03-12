Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. 486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,633. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

