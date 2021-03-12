Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $238.52. 9,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,263. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

