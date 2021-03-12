Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $47.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

