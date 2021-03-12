Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 710,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,525,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

