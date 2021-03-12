Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

JCI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. 95,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

