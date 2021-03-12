Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.87. 55,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,824. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,143.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

