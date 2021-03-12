Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 3,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 5,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

