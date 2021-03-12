Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,859 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $55,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,802. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

