Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,965 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Chevron by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $213.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

