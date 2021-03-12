Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,025 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 245,607 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 240,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 5,193,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,974,914. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

