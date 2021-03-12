Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

CLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 7,512,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

