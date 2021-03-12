CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

