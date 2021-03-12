Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $290.19

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $290.19 and last traded at $290.06, with a volume of 88 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

