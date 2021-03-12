Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 667.0% from the February 11th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Code Chain New Continent stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

