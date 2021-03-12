Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 5,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,356. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.