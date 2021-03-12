Coin Artist (COIN) Trading 91.5% Higher Over Last Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $897,166.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 91.5% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00005847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00049106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00648006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.