Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.72. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $205.18.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

