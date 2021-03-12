Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 11,897 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 25th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

