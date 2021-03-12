Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.