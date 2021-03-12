Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

MIME stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,334,625 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

