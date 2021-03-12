Colliers Securities Weighs in on Heritage Global Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HGBL opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

