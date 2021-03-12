Columbia Asset Management Buys 305 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VMware by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

