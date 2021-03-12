Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

