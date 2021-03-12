Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.09. 17,035,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,035,314. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 719,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

