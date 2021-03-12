Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 537.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

