Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of CMA opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

