Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost financials in the quarters ahead. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is expected to bolster revenues. Controlled expenses are also a tailwind for bottom-line growth. Also, backed by decent liquidity position, the company is less exposed to defaults in case of any downturn. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is encouraging. However, lack of diversification in loans and geographical footprint pose concerns for the company.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,266. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,964,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 37.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

