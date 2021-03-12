Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

NYSE:CBU opened at $80.43 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $33,812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

