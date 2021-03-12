Comparing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Extra Space Storage pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 10.18 $3.59 million N/A N/A Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 13.05 $419.97 million $4.88 26.51

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Extra Space Storage 1 2 9 0 2.67

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $120.92, indicating a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage 34.54% 16.54% 5.39%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.