comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. comScore updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SCOR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Get comScore alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.