Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

