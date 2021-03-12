Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,891. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $723.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.