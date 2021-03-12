Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

