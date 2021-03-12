Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

