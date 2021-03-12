Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 283.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

NYSE:STZ opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

