Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.30. 30,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,859. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

