Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on CTTAY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

